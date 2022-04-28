The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, and it is set to be one of the most unpredictable drafts in decades. With no quarterback as a consensus No. 1 pick, the draft will keep fans on their toes throughout the evening, which teams playing chess as to which player will be taken at certain spots. Eight teams have multiple first-round picks, which will make the draft even more intriguing as teams look to trade up (or back) in the opening round.

The most teams to make multiple first-round selections in a single draft since 1967 is six. Eight teams currently do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which would be a common-draft era record.

This draft could also see seven wide receivers taken in the first round, which would match the record set in 2004. Aidan Hutchinson, Trayvon Walker, and Kayvon Thibodeaux are contenders to be selected No. 1 overall and all of them could go in the top three -- which would mark the first time in the common-draft era that three defensive linemen were the top-three selections.

Below you'll find everything you need to know on this weekend's draft, from prospect rankings to picks -- and all the mock drafts and insider information you can get. You can track each pick here.

First round draft order

Here's the entire draft order -- all 262 picks.

When and where is the draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, one year after the draft was hosted in Cleveland. Here is the list of the 21 prospects that will be attending.

The draft will be on a variety of networks. NFL Network, ESPN and ABC will provide the coverage and you can stream live on FuboTV. Here are the start times for each round:

Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET



Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET



Saturday, April 30, at noon ET

Prospect rankings (overall)

Mock draft central

With the unpredictability of this draft, who the Jacksonville Jaguars take with the first pick is anyone's guess. When will the first quarterback be taken off the board? And who will take them? S

Insider information

From a fantasy standpoint

It's never too early to get prepared for your fantasy football season (let's face it, rookies can win you a championship in a dynasty league). Our CBS fantasy expert Chris Towers took a look at the biggest fantasy questions in the first round for the NFC -- and the AFC.

For the bettors out there

Some fun facts about this year's draft