Even for those staunchly averse to secondary education, the first day of school always brings a certain level of excitement. Is it because of the curriculum? The welcome-back assembly? The spanking-new cobalt blue paint job on the lockers that will last about a week? Of course not. The thrill comes from the anticipation of seeing your classmates: Who changed their hairstyle? Who spontaneously grew six inches? Who transferred in from out of state and who was "asked to leave" due to an undisclosed incident during summer school?

The same is true for the NBA, where a fresh season is invariably accompanied by a multitude of transactions sending players from one team to another. Sometimes the moves happen so quickly that they fly under the radar, particularly when a bigger splash like Paul George heading to the Philadelphia 76ers or the New York Knicks trading for Karl-Anthony Towns comes along.

That's what we're here for. Below you'll find a team-by-team log of all the players who have switched jerseys over the summer -- through the draft, trades and free agency -- along with offseason grades for each franchise courtesy of our very own Sam Quinn. Think of it as a cheat sheet for the 2024-25 NBA season, which will be here before you know it. Imagine how impressed your co-workers will be when you coyly mention that Stanley Umude went from the Pistons to the Bucks? Office hero.

As always, thanks to NBA.com and HoopsHype for helping to keep track of the madness. Here we go.

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C+ (click for full analysis)

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: B+ (click for full analysis)

In:

Out:

Mikal Bridges (traded to Knicks)

Keita Bates-Diop (sign-and-trade with Knicks)

Lonnie Walker IV (signed with Celtics)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: A (click for full analysis)

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C (click for full analysis)

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C- (click for full analysis)

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: B- (click for full analysis)

Dallas Mavericks

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: B (click for full analysis)

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: D (click for full analysis)

Detroit Pistons

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C- (click for full analysis)

Golden State Warriors

In:

Out:

Klay Thompson (sign-and-trade with Mavericks)

Chris Paul (waived)

Dario Saric (signed with Nuggets)

Lester Quiñones (signed with 76ers)

Jerome Robinson (France)

Usman Garuba (Spain)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: B (click for full analysis)

Houston Rockets

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C+ (click for full analysis)

Indiana Pacers

In:

Out:

Jalen Smith (signed with Bulls)

Isaiah Wong (signed with Jazz)

Oscar Tshiebwe (signed with Jazz)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C+ (click for full analysis)

LA Clippers

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: D- (click for full analysis)

In:

Out:

Spencer Dinwiddie (signed with Mavericks)

Taurean Prince (signed with Bucks)

Harry Giles (signed with Hornets)

Skylar Mays (signed with Timberwolves)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: D (click for full analysis)

Memphis Grizzlies

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C+ (click for full analysis)

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: D (click for full analysis)

Milwaukee Bucks

In:

Out:

Malik Beasley (signed with Pistons)

Patrick Beverley (Israel)

Jaylin Galloway (Australia)

TyTy Washington (signed with Suns)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: B- (click for full analysis)

Minnesota Timberwolves

In:

Out:

Karl-Anthony Towns (traded to Knicks)

Kyle Anderson (sign-and-trade with Warriors)

Jordan McLaughlin (signed with Kings)

Monte Morris (signed with Suns)

Wendell Moore Jr. (traded to Pistons)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: B (click for full analysis)

New Orleans Pelicans

In:

Out:

Jonas Valanciunas (signed with Wizards)

Dyson Daniels (traded to Hawks)

Larry Nance Jr. (traded to Hawks)

Naji Marshall (signed with Mavericks)

Cody Zeller (traded to Hawks)

E.J. Liddell (traded to Hawks)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C (click for full analysis)

New York Knicks

In:

Out:

Julius Randle (traded to Timberwolves)

Donte DiVincenzo (traded to Timberwolves)

Isaiah Hartenstein (signed with Thunder)

Bojan Bogdanovic (traded to Nets)

Alec Burks (signed with Heat)

Shake Milton (sign-and-trade with Nets)

Mamadi Diakite (sign-and-trade with Nets)

Duane Washington Jr. (Serbia)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: A- (click for full analysis)

Oklahoma City Thunder

In:

Out:

Josh Giddey (traded to Bulls)

Gordon Hayward (retired)

Lindy Waters III (traded to Warriors)

Keyontae Johnson (signed with Hornets)

Mike Muscala (retired)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: A (click for full analysis)

Orlando Magic

In:

Out:

Joe Ingles (signed with Timberwolves)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: B- (click for full analysis)

Philadelphia 76ers

In:

Out:

Nicolas Batum (signed with Clippers)

Buddy Hield (sign-and-trade with Warriors)

De'Anthony Melton (signed with Warriors)

Mo Bamba (signed with Clippers)

Cameron Payne (signed with Knicks)

Paul Reed (waived)

Terquavion Smith (China)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: A (click for full analysis)

Phoenix Suns

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: B (click for full analysis)

Portland Trail Blazers

In:

Out:

Malcolm Brogdon (traded to Wizards)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C (click for full analysis)

Sacramento Kings

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: D+ (click for full analysis)

San Antonio Spurs

In:

Out:

Cedi Osman (Greece)

RaiQuan Gray (Greece)

Dominick Barlow (signed with Hawks)

Devonte' Graham (traded to Hornets)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: A (click for full analysis)

Toronto Raptors

In:

Out:

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C (click for full analysis)

Utah Jazz

In:

Out:

Kris Dunn (sign-and-trade with Clippers)

Talen Horton-Tucker (signed with Bulls)

Kira Lewis (signed with Wizards)

Kenneth Lofton Jr. (signed with Bulls)

Darius Bazley (China)

Luka Samanic (Turkey)

Omer Yurtseven (waived)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: B- (click for full analysis)

Washington Wizards

In:

Out:

Deni Avdija (traded to Trail Blazers)

Tyus Jones (signed with Suns)

Landry Shamet (waived)

Eugene Omoruyi (signed with Timberwolves)

Jules Bernard (signed with Cavaliers)

Sam Quinn's offseason grade: C (click for full analysis)

