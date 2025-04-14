The NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means we are deep into "mock draft season." Everyone loves a good mock draft, but real teams are built through all seven rounds -- not just in the top-32 picks.

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams found a great defensive tackle by the name of Braden Fiske in the second round at No. 39 overall, and a legitimate safety in Kamren Kinchens at No. 99 overall. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a young star running back in Bucky Irving with the No. 125 overall pick, and the New York Giants found a fun rusher with Tyrone Tracy Jr. at No. 166 overall. Capitalizing on the picks that come after opening night can quickly open up your window to compete for a championship.

Our NFL Draft analysts on the "With the First Pick" podcast have been busy pumping out seven-round team mock drafts, and we've collected their full mocks from the first 20 teams in the draft order for your viewing pleasure. Let's take a look at what Ryan Wilson, Emory Hunt and Josh Edwards came up with.

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

Contrary to popular belief, Emory Hunt went with Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick. Hunt has not been shy about Sanders being his No. 1 quarterback in this class, and he likes the fit with Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who coached a player (Joe Burrow) whom Hunt compares Sanders' game to. The Titans then got Sanders a big-bodied pass catcher in TCU's Jack Bech, who earned MVP honors at the Senior Bowl.

On Day 3, Tennessee started by addressing the interior defensive line with Jamaree Caldwell and then added two more offensive playmakers in Texas' Gunnar Helm and UCF's Kobe Hudson. To close out the draft, the Titans welcomed a new face to the secondary in Kitan Crawford and then strengthened the trenches with Kansas' Logan Brown and Alabama's Tim Smith.

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

If Shedeur Sanders falls to No. 2 overall, Emory Hunt would take him to replace Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Hunt brings up the fact that Sanders has played in cold weather, and that he's a prospect ready to come in and contribute immediately. With Cleveland's second pick in the draft, Hunt had the Browns taking Luther Burden III out of Missouri -- who is one of the best wide receivers in this class.

In the third round, Hunt passed on Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo for a defensive player, taking South Carolina pass rusher Kyle Kennard to pair with Myles Garrett. Later in the third round, the CBS crew circled back to running back and took Damien Martinez out of Miami, who Hunt believes fits alongside Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. At 104, the Browns got another pass catcher in Savion Williams from TCU, who brings some "Cordarrelle Patterson versatility" for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland next addressed the offensive line with Connor Colby out of Iowa and Rutgers' Hollin Pierce, and then found a center fielder in safety R.J. Mickens out of Clemson. Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II isn't a speedster but has reliable hands, and the Browns finished up with another running back in Raheim Sanders at No. 255.

3. New York Giants

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

The Giants began this mock draft by selecting a prospective franchise quarterback in Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall, who Emory Hunt said is built to handle the pressure of the big city. In the second round, the Giants continued their defensive revamp by picking up Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter, who is a big former wide receiver who can run.

In the third round, New York scored offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo out of Boston College, whose dad played for the Saints, and Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell.

At No. 105, the Giants drafted another University of Tennessee wideout in Dont'e Thornton Jr., who is a sleeper in this class that not enough people are talking about. New York then took another weapon in the fifth round with Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, the brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Finally, New York then finishes up the draft with offensive guard Jackson Slater and South Carolina State linebacker Aaron Smith.

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

The draft board fell in Mike Vrabel's favor here, as the Patriots took the best defensive player in the class, Abdul Carter, at No. 4 overall. Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Harold Landry, Christian Gonzalez and now Carter? A nice start on defense for the Vrabel era. The Patriots then addressed the trenches in the second round, taking Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon at No. 38.

In the third round, New England found a legitimate "football player" in Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State, then stopped Isaiah Bond's hypothetical fall at No. 77 overall. The Patriots then took another wide receiver in Tez Johnson out of Oregon, who is very undersized but knows how to separate underneath. Next, the Patriots took two more defensive linemen with BYU pass rusher Tyler Batty and Florida defensive tackle Cam'Ron Jackson. They finished up the draft with Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II and versatile offensive lineman Marcus Wehr out of Montana State.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

Josh Edwards went chalk with the Jaguars' first pick, taking Michigan's Mason Graham to bolster the defensive interior. In the second round, Jacksonville found a legitimate first-round talent in ECU cornerback Shavon Revel, who is coming off a torn ACL but is on schedule to be fully cleared this summer. In the third round, the Jags found their Evan Engram replacement with Mason Taylor out of LSU and took Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

Jacksonville then went back to the secondary in the fourth round with Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, followed by Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams -- who would be a steal at No. 126 overall. The Jaguars addressed another need in the fifth round with linebacker Kobe King out of Penn State, then found a value pick in Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw. The Jaguars finished up the draft by taking Jacksonville State offensive guard and Georgia transfer Clay Webb and UNLV wide receiver Ricky White, who is a "special teams demon."

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

Josh Edwards began the Raiders draft by passing on running back Ashton Jeanty for Tet McMillan, as the Raiders need to address the wide receiver room for Geno Smith. In the second round, Vegas grabbed the talented corner Trey Amos out of Ole Miss.

In the third round, the Raiders found an explosive interior defensive lineman in Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee, then finally hit the running back position with Damien Martinez out of Miami at No. 108. (Edwards called Martinez "well-rounded" while Wilson described him as a "bulldozer.") In the fifth round, Vegas got its potential Geno Smith replacement down the line in Quinn Ewers from Texas. USC's Jonah Monheim gives the Raiders some depth on the offensive interior at No. 180 overall, and then the Raiders grab Cal safety Craig Woodson and big, physical Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks with their next two picks in the sixth round. To finish the draft, Vegas took another Cal player in linebacker Teddye Buchanan.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Jets began this mock draft by reinforcing the trenches with LSU left tackle Will Campbell. Some have concerns about his arm length, but the tape speaks for itself. At No. 42, Aaron Glenn found a defensive tackle in Alfred Collins who could pair well with Quinnen Williams. In the third round, Justin Fields got another target in Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, who caught 43 passes for 591 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Things got spicy in the fourth round, when the Jets added another Ohio State quarterback in Will Howard -- fresh off a College Football Playoff National Championship run. At No. 145, Fields got a wide receiver in Dont'e Thornton Jr. -- a big, fast target who can capitalize on go balls. Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley at No. 162 feels like a "Jets defensive back," according to Ryan Wilson, and the Jets then scored one of the fastest players in the draft with running back Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech at No. 186 overall. He ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and would be an absolute steal in the sixth round. New York finished the draft with versatile offensive lineman Marcus Wehr out of Montana State.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Panthers spent free agency addressing the defensive side of the ball but they aren't done yet. With their first pick in the draft, Josh Edwards and Ryan Wilson gifted Carolina former Marshall pass rusher Mike Green. He dominated the Senior Bowl to a level where he felt comfortable leaving the event early. In the second round at No. 57 overall, Carolina took cornerback Benjamin Morrison -- who Wilson believes is a "top-40 guy."

At No. 74 overall, the Panthers gave Bryce Young a weapon in Jalen Royals out of Utah State. He recorded the third-most receiving yards per game (119.1) in the FBS last season before going down with a foot injury. Carolina went back to the defensive side of the ball with Indiana defensive tackle CJ West at No. 111, then followed up that pick with Virginia safety Jonas Sanker three selections later. The Panthers found value in SMU running back Brashard Smith at No. 140 overall, then took a local product in North Carolina cornerback Alijah Huzzie, who can play in the slot. In the sixth round, Carolina drafted an epic run-blocking tight end in Jackson Hawes out of Georgia Tech, and it finished the draft with Alabama safety Malachi Moore at No. 230 overall.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

At No. 9 overall, Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards had the Saints passing on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for Arizona wide receiver Tet McMillan, who should make an immediate impact for new head coach Kellen Moore. In the second round, New Orleans addressed the secondary with Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, who Wilson calls a "dawg."

It's with their first pick in the third round that the Saints finally added an offensive lineman with Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona, who Wilson believes is "Day 1 ready." Speaking of the trenches, New Orleans then took Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker -- who absolutely should not be available at No. 93 overall. In the fourth round, the Saints found another immediate-impact pass catcher in Texas wideout Isaiah Bond. New Orleans then took advantage of the deep running back class by taking Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks at No. 131 overall. In the sixth round, the Saints found an interesting quarterback in Tyler Shough from Louisville, who is an older prospect but has fun arm talent. At No. 248 overall, New Orleans added Oregon State offensive guard Joshua Gray.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Bears started the draft with a bang by taking Senior Bowl standout Mike Green out of Marshall at No. 10 overall, who Ryan Wilson compares to Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. Chicago then addressed the secondary with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston at No. 39 overall and Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts at No. 41.

The Bears then found a potential steal in Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, who led the nation in touchdown receptions of at least 50 yards back in 2023 with seven. In the sixth round, the Bears took a KICKER in Ryan Fitzgerald out of Florida State. They finished up the draft with Oregon State offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano.

11. San Francisco 49ers

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The 49ers need to revamp their defense, and that's exactly what they do with their first two picks in this mock draft, taking Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart at No. 11, and Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos at No. 43. San Francisco then addresses the offensive line with Purdue tackle Marcus Mbow at No. 75 overall, who Josh Edwards believes could move inside at the next level. The 49ers then take Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker, who at No. 100 overall may be a legitimate steal.

In the fourth round, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan find a new running back in SMU's Brashard Smith, a former wide receiver. Arkansas wide receiver Isaac Teslaa at No. 138 adds athleticism and route-running ability, while Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. at No. 147 provides great value and can contribute on special teams. Penn State linebacker Kobe King at No. 160 will have the opportunity to compete to replace Dre Greenlaw next to Fred Warner. George Kittle is given a new friend with San Francisco's first pick in the seventh round, as the 49ers take Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II, and Lynch finishes up the draft with Ohio State safety Jordan Hancock.

12. Dallas Cowboys

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Cowboys begin this mock draft by taking arguably the best wide receiver in the draft, Tet McMillan out of Arizona. He recorded 1,319 receiving yards last season -- good for third-most in the FBS. In the second round, Dallas scores one of the best safeties in this class with Xavier Watts. The Notre Dame prospect led the FBS with 13 interceptions over the last two seasons. Dallas then goes back to the University of Arizona, and takes versatile offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

Next, the Cowboys take defensive tackle Tonka Hemmingway in the fifth round, who recorded 9.5 sacks in 61 games at South Carolina. With its next pick, Dallas scores one of the more intriguing running backs in the draft with Tahj Brooks out of Texas Tech, and follows that pick up with linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson from Kentucky, who Ryan Wilson describes as a very good athlete. At No. 204, the Cowboys take Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke to join Joe Milton and Dak Prescott in the QB room. At No. 211, the Cowboys get an absolute steal in Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton, then finish up the draft with Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson and offensive guard Clay Webb from Jacksonville State.

13. Miami Dolphins

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Dolphins start this mock draft off by taking cornerback Will Johnson, who leaves Michigan with three pick-sixes, the most recorded in program history. In the second round Miami takes an interesting interior defensive lineman with Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott, who adds some pass-rush ability from inside. It's in the third round the Dolphins address the offensive line with Charles Grant from William & Mary, who is a stud athlete despite limited football experience. Miami then takes two Virginia Tech weapons with wide receiver Jaylin Lane and running back Bhayshul Tuten.

While Miami added Zach Wilson to back up Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards add another quarterback with Quinn Ewers in the fifth round. Also in the fifth round comes a sleeper linebacker with Cody Simon out of Ohio State. He recorded 112 combined tackles and seven sacks last season. The Dolphins then take two safeties in their final three picks with Alabama's Malachi Moore and Maryland's Dante Trader Jr., with NC State offensive guard Timothy McKay thrown in the middle.

14. Indianapolis Colts

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Colts find their tight end of the future at No. 14 overall with Colston Loveland out of Michigan. He recorded 35% of his team's receiving yards last season, which ranked second-highest by any FBS tight end. In the second round the Colts take Ohio State offensive tackle Donovan Jackson, who was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten player. Next, Indy takes Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, who led the Seminoles with four sacks this past season. In the fourth round the Colts go back to the offensive line with Jalen Rivers out of Miami. He started eight games at left tackle for the No. 1 scoring offense in the FBS.

With their two fifth-round picks, the Colts take Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke at No. 151 overall, and Oregon running back Jordan James at No. 189. Chris Grier then finishes up this hypothetical draft with Clemson safety R.J. Mickens in the seventh round, who picked off seven passes in five seasons for the Tigers.

15. Atlanta Falcons

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Falcons enter the draft looking for help on the defensive line, and that's what they immediately address with James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee at No. 15 overall. While he's a polarizing prospect in this class, he moves like a defensive back. Pearce's change of direction is like a UFO. Up next is Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos at No. 48, an Alabama transfer that brings great size and ball skills to Atlanta's secondary.

The Falcons don't pick again until No. 118 overall in the fourth round, and that's where they grab LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier -- who Ryan Wilson describes as a "home run" pick if he lasts this long in the draft. Atlanta goes back to the defensive line at No. 218 overall, taking Cam Horsley out of Boston College, and finishes up the drat with Clemson safety R.J. Mickens at No. 242.

16. Arizona Cardinals

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Cardinals begin this draft by taking a new offensive lineman to help Kyler Murray with Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas at No. 16. He is CBS Sports' No. 8 prospect in this class, but will he play tackle or guard in the NFL? In the second round, Jonathan Gannon finds a dynamic cornerback in Maxwell Hairston, who recorded six interceptions and three touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Kentucky Wildcats. To finish out Day 2, the Cardinals take an underrated wide receiver in Jalen Royals from Utah State. CBS Sports compares him to Golden Tate, as he's a quick pass-catcher who is well-rounded.

In the fourth round, the Cardinals take Aeneas Peebles out of Virginia Tech, who CBS Sports compares to the versatile Poona Ford. Peebles has a quick first step, and is more of a pressure-the-quarterback interior lineman compared to a space-eating big man. In the fifth round, Arizona takes the 6-foot-4 pass rusher Jah Joyner from Minnesota, and finishes the draft with Oregon State offensive guard Joshua Gray at No. 225 overall.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Bengals begin this mock draft by taking one of the best defensive players in this class with South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. He has ideal size and athleticism to be a legitimate star in this league. In the second round, the Bengals find a pass rusher in Bradyn Swinson out of LSU, who CBS Sports compares to Jonathan Greenard. Cincy finds another Georgia offensive lineman in Tate Ratledge to pair with former Bulldog Amarius Mims in the third round, and then take Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell in the fourth round to shore up the interior. Not only is Caldwell 332 pounds, but he's pretty nimble for a big man. At No. 153, the Bengals take a cornerback in Quincy Riley from Louisville, who is a boundary corner with great ball skills, and then finishes up the draft with a new toy for Joe Burrow in Dont'e Thornton Jr. out of Tennessee. He led the FBS in yards per reception (25.4) last season and ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5.

18. Seattle Seahawks

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Seahawks will enter this draft with eyes on the offensive line, and they start by taking Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker, who is CBS Sports' No. 1 interior offensive lineman in this class. At No. 50, Seattle goes to the defensive line, and grabs former Buckeye JT Tuimoloau, who ranked second in the FBS with 22 tackles for loss last season. Two picks later, the Seahawks grab a long cornerback in Darien Porter, who reminds some pundits of current Seahawks corner Riq Woolen.

In the third round, the Seahawks add a big boy for the defensive line in Joshua Farmer, and 10 picks later take last year's leader in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555), tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green. In the fourth round, Seattle elects for some Sam Darnold insurance with Kyle McCord, who is one of the most aggressive throwers in this class. It's in the fifth round where Seattle takes a wide receiver, with KeAndre Lambert-Smith out of Auburn. He's slim, but caught 50 passes for 981 yards and eight touchdowns in his one season with the Tigers. Seattle then adds a linebacker in Teddye Buchanan out of Cal, another offensive lineman in Jackson Slater from Sacramento State and finishes up with Georgia safety Dan Jackson.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

The draft begins at No. 19 overall for the reigning NFC South champion Buccaneers, and in this mock draft they take Georgia safety Malaki Starks. Can you imagine having to throw against Starks and Antoine Winfield Jr.? At No. 53 overall, the Buccaneers take a linebacker in Carson Schwesinger. Mike Renner actually has him as a borderline top 50 player because of his ability as a blitzer. Putting him in a Todd Bowles system makes a lot of sense. In the third round, the Buccaneers address the offensive line with Jonah Savaiinaea out of Arizona, who could play offensive tackle or offensive guard.

In the fourth round the Bucs finally get around to pass rusher with Tyler Baron out of Miami, and add a cornerback with Quincy Riley out of Louisville at No. 157. Tampa Bay finishes up the draft with a very popular prospect among these CBS Sports mock drafts: Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II.

20. Denver Broncos

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

The Broncos need to upgrade Bo Nix's weaponry heading into 2025, and that's what George Paton does in this mock draft by taking Missouri wideout Luther Burden III at No. 20 overall. CBS Sports has him listed as the No. 15 player in this entire class, and our analysts compare him to ... Deebo Samuel. In the second round, Denver lands another splashy player in Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, who has the frame of a feature back. The Ole Miss transfer crossed 1,000 yards rushing in three straight seasons.

It's in the third round where the Broncos address the offensive line, taking William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant. To begin Day 3, Denver adds a boundary cornerback who is solid in zone coverage with Nohl Williams out of Cal. While the Broncos grabbed Evan Engram in free agency, they could add another tight end in the draft. In the sixth round, Denver goes to "Tight End U" to grab Luke Lachey. Six picks later, the Broncos take LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier, then finish up with Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson.