The college football offseason once again saw significant turnover atop the FBS with 29 programs -- 22% of the subdivision (now at 134 teams with the addition of Kennesaw State) -- changing coaches. That means major college football features a large swath of coaches entering honeymoon years with their new schools. Couple that with a number of programs finding their footing amid conference realignment, and there are more unknowns than knowns entering the 2024 college football season.

The Hot Seat Rankings have long been an accurate predictor in terms of job security, however. Over the last six years, 34 of the 50 coaches rated 4 or hotter in the preseason eventually lost their jobs that season (68%). That includes four of seven in 2023 with West Virginia's Neal Brown, Arkansas State's Butch Jones and Rice's Mike Bloomgren not only surviving but feeling their seats cool down.

Entering the 2024 season, there are nine coaches firmly on the proverbial hot seat (rated 4 or higher). However, as is the case every offseason, you can be sure there will be far more than nine job changes given the coaching carousel is always spinning no matter the expectations entering a given year.

In addition to the full set of rankings below, we have detailed those nine coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2024 campaign. There is also a group "Notable 3s" to keep an eye on throughout the season. Featured among them are Arkansas' Sam Pittman -- on the hottest seat of any coach this season -- as one of three SEC bosses on the eight-man list. Florida's Billy Napier and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea are the others.

Below you can find where all 134 FBS coaches stand before the season begins. Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks with kickoff scheduled in less than two months.

Rating What it means Coaches

5

Win or be fired

1

4

Start improving now

8

3

Pressure is mounting

19

2

All good ... for now

49

1

Safe and secure

44

0

Untouchable

13

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record at his current program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2024. If the coach's rating has changed from the 2023 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis. Asterisks (*) indicate that games won/lost as an interim coach immediately preceding a full-time hiring are included.

2024 Hot Seat Rankings
TeamCoachYearsRecord2024 Rating
Air Force
Troy Calhoun17130-821
Akron
Joe Moorhead24-203 (2)
Alabama
Kalen DeBoer----2
App. St.
Shawn Clark435-18*1
Arizona
Brent Brennan----2
Arizona St.
Kenny Dillingham13-92 (1)
Arkansas
Sam Pittman423-255 (1)
Arkansas St.
Butch Jones311-263 (4)
Army
Jeff Monken1070-551
Auburn
Hugh Freeze16-72 (1)
Ball St.
Mike Neu837-564 (3)
Baylor
Dave Aranda423-254 (1)
Boise St.
Spencer Danielson--3-1*2
Boston College
Bill O'Brien----1 (3)
Bowling Green
Scot Loeffler520-353
Buffalo
Pete Lembo----2
BYU
Kalani Sitake861-414 (1)
California
Justin Wilcox736-433
C. Michigan
Jim McElwain529-282
Charlotte
Biff Poggi13-92
Cincinnati
Scott Satterfield
13-93 (2)
Clemson
Dabo Swinney15170-432 (0)
C. Carolina
Tim Beck18-51
Colorado
Deion Sanders14-82 (0)
Colorado St.
Jay Norvell28-162
Duke
Manny Diaz----1
East Carolina
Mike Houston524-343 (2)
E. Michigan
Chris Creighton1052-681 (2)
FIU
Mike MacIntyre28-162
Florida
Billy Napier211-144 (2)
FAU
Tom Herman14-82 (1)
Florida State
Mike Norvell431-170 (2)
Fresno St.
Jeff Tedford2 (5)19-8 (45-22)1
Georgia
Kirby Smart894-160
Ga. Southern
Clay Helton212-142
Georgia St.
Dell McGee----2
Georgia Tech
Brent Key17-62
Hawaii
Timmy Chang28-182
Houston
Willie Fritz----1
Illinois
Bret Bielema318-192 (1)
Indiana
Curt Cignetti----1
Iowa
Kirk Ferentz25196-1192
Iowa St.
Matt Campbell853-481 (2)
James Madison
Bob Chesney----1
Jacksonville St.
Rich Rodriguez218-6 (9-4 FBS)1
Kansas
Lance Leipold317-210 (1)
Kansas State
Chris Klieman539-240
Kennesaw St.
Brian Bohannon971-30 FCS1 (n/a)
Kent St.
Kenni Burns11-113
Kentucky
Mark Stoops1173-651 (2)
Liberty
Jamey Chadwell113-10
Louisiana
Michael Desormeaux213-14*2
Louisiana Tech
Sonny Cumbie26-184 (2)
Louisville
Jeff Brohm110-40
LSU
Brian Kelly220-70
Marshall
Charles Huff322-171
Maryland
Mike Locksley529-332
Memphis
Ryan Silverfield431-29*1 (3)
Miami (Fla.)
Mario Cristobal212-133 (2)
Miami-OH
Chuck Martin1056-622 (3)
Michigan
Sherrone Moore--1-0*1
Michigan St.
Jonathan Smith----1
Middle Tenn.
Derek Mason----2
Minnesota
P.J. Fleck750-342 (1)
Miss. State
Jeff Lebby----1
Missouri
Eliah Drinkwitz428-211 (3)
Navy
Brian Newberry15-73
NC State
Dave Doeren1181-582
Nebraska
Matt Rhule15-71
Nevada
Jeff Choate----2
New Mexico
Bronco Mendenhall----1
New Mexico St.
Tony Sanchez----3
North Carolina
Mack Brown5 (15)38-27 (107-73-1)2 (1)
North Texas
Eric Morris15-72
N. Illinois
Thomas Hammock524-332
Northwestern
David Braun18-5*1
Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman219-8*1 (2)
Ohio
Tim Albin323-171
Ohio State
Ryan Day559-8*3 (2)
Oklahoma
Brent Venables216-102 (3)
Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy19166-791 (2)
Old Dominion
Ricky Rahne415-232
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin434-150 (2)
Oregon
Dan Lanning222-50 (1)
Oregon State
Trent Bray----2
Penn State
James Franklin1088-391
Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi965-503 (1)
Purdue
Ryan Walters14-82
Rice
Mike Bloomgren622-463 (4)
Rutgers
Greg Schiano4 (15)19-28 (87-95)2
Sam Houston
K.C. Keeler1088-36 (3-9 FBS)1 (0)
San Diego St.
Sean Lewis----1
San Jose St.
Ken Niumatalolo----1
SMU
Rhett Lashlee218-91 (2)
South Alabama
Major Applewhite----2
South Carolina
Shane Beamer320-183 (1)
So. Miss
Will Hall313-244 (2)
South Florida
Alex Golesh17-61
Stanford
Troy Taylor13-92
Syracuse
Fran Brown----2
TCU
Sonny Dykes218-91 (0)
Temple
Stan Drayton26-184 (3)
Tennessee
Josh Heupel327-121
Texas
Steve Sarkisian325-140 (2)
Texas A&M
Mike Elko----1
Texas St.
G.J. Kinne28-51 (2)
Texas Tech
Joey McGuire215-112 (1)
Toledo
Jason Candle965-350 (1)
Troy
Gerad Parker----2
Tulane
Jon Sumrall----1
Tulsa
Kevin Wilson14-82 (1)
UAB
Trent Dilfer14-82
UCF
Gus Malzahn324-261
UCLA
Deshaun Foster----2
UConn
Jim Mora Jr.29-162 (1)
UL-Monroe
Bryant Vincent----3
UMass
Don Brown24-203
UNLV
Barry Odom19-51 (2)
USC
Lincoln Riley219-82 (0)
UTEP
Scotty Walden----1
UTSA
Jeff Traylor439-140
Utah
Kyle Whittingham19162-79*0
Utah St.
Nate Dreiling (i)----3
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea39-274 (2)
Virginia
Tony Elliott26-163 (2)
Virginia Tech
Brent Pry210-142
Wake Forest
Dave Clawson1063-611
Washington
Jedd Fisch----2
Washington St.
Jake Dickert215-16*2
West Virginia
Neal Brown531-293 (5)
W. Kentucky
Tyson Helton540-261
W. Michigan
Lance Taylor14-82 (1)
Wisconsin
Luke Fickell17-61
Wyoming
Jay Sawvel----2