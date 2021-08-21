Nick Saban's teams are always in the national championship mix, but this year he'll certainly have his work cut out. With the loss of numerous key starters to graduation and the NFL, Alabama has tried to reload. Alabama is still the favorite in the 2022 college football national championship odds at +260 at Caesars Sportsbook. Other top national championship favorites include Clemson at +400 and Ohio State at +600.
Other teams garnering consideration are Georgia and Oklahoma, both at +750. Texas A&M, LSU and Iowa State are all at +3000. No other team is better than +4000. However there are plenty of teams at +5000 who are could crash the playoffs and make a surprising run. Before making any 2022 college football championship winner picks, you need to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has to say.
Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.
Hunt went 178-149 on his college football picks over the past two seasons, returning $1,477 to $100 players. Anybody who has been following him is way up.
Now, Hunt has his sights set on finding value in the 2022 college football national championship odds. You can see Hunt's top college football picks and CFP predictions only at SportsLine.
Top 2022 College Football National Championship predictions
One surprise: Hunt doesn't like the value of Alabama at +260. Saban is no stranger to having to reload his depth chart. But the challenge is particularly daunting this year after seeing six key players be picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That included quarterback Mac Jones and Heisman-winning receiver DeVonta Smith.
Bryce Young is set to take over at quarterback, with skills players like receiver John Metchie III and running back Bryan Robinson Jr. expected to take on bigger roles. The defense could be better with key pieces like LaBryan Ray and Josh Jobe anchoring that side of the ball.
But Hunt sees the SEC having a more level playing field this year. Georgia looks to be a serious title contender, and there's plenty of talent at Florida, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and elsewhere.
"There are just too many concerns for the Crimson Tide, combined with the amount of returning talent others in the SEC have, to feel confident that they'll make it through the season unscathed and win the national championship," Hunt told SportsLine.
How to make 2022 College Football National Championship picks
Hunt has locked in his best value pick to win it all, and he's also high on a massive long shot that comes in higher than 40-1. You need to see Hunt's analysis and NCAA predictions before making any 2022 college football national championship bets of your own.
So who is the best value to win it all? And which huge long shot could stun college football? Visit SportsLine to see Hunt's latest 2022 College Football Playoff national championship odds and predictions, all from the football expert who's up almost $1,500 to $100 players over the past two years, and find out.
2022 College Football National Championship odds
Alabama Crimson Tide +260
Clemson Tigers +400
Ohio State Buckeyes +600
Georgia Bulldogs +750
Oklahoma Sooners +750
Iowa State Cyclones +3000
LSU Tigers +3000
Texas A&M Aggies +3000
Florida Gators +4000
Notre Dame Fighting Irish +4000
North Carolina Tar Heels +5000
Oregon Ducks +5000
Texas Longhorns +5000
USC Trojans +5000
Wisconsin Badgers +5000
Miami FL Hurricanes +7500
Penn State Nittany Lions +7500
Cincinnati Bearcats +8000
Arizona State Sun Devils +10000
Auburn Tigers +10000
Indiana Hoosiers +10000
Iowa Hawkeyes +10000
Michigan Wolverines +10000
Northwestern Wildcats +10000
Oklahoma State Cowboys +10000
Washington Huskies +10000
West Virginia Mountaineers +10000
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers +15000
Florida State Seminoles +15000
NC State Wolfpack +15000
Nebraska Cornhuskers +15000
Ole Miss Rebels +15000
Stanford Cardinal +15000
TCU Horned Frogs +15000
UCLA Bruins +15000
Utah Utes +15000
Virginia Tech Hokies +15000
Arkansas Razorbacks +20000
BYU Cougars +20000
Boise State Broncos +20000
Colorado Buffaloes +20000
Kentucky Wildcats +20000
Liberty Flames +20000
Minnesota Golden Gophers +20000
Mississippi State Bulldogs +20000
Missouri Tigers +20000
Baylor Bears +25000
Boston College Eagles +25000
Kansas State Wildcats +25000
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns +25000
Pittsburgh Panthers +25000
Tennessee Volunteers +25000
Texas Tech Red Raiders +25000
UCF Knights +25000
Virginia Cavaliers +25000
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +30000
Maryland Terrapins +30000
Michigan State Spartans +30000
Tulsa Golden Hurricane +30000
Arizona Wildcats +50000
Army Black Knights +50000
Ball State Cardinals +50000
Buffalo Bulls +50000
Houston Cougars +50000
Illinois Fighting Illini +50000
Louisville Cardinals +50000
Marshall Thundering Herd +50000
Memphis Tigers +50000
Oregon State Beavers +50000
Purdue Boilermakers +50000
SMU Mustangs +50000
San Diego State Aztecs +50000
San Jose State Spartans +50000
South Carolina Gamecocks +50000
UAB Blazers +50000
Wake Forest Demon Deacons +50000
Washington State Cougars +50000
California Golden Bears +75000
Duke Blue Devils +75000
Nevada Wolf Pack +75000
Air Force Falcons +100000
Appalachian State Mountaineers +100000
East Carolina Pirates +100000
Florida Atlantic Owls +100000
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors +100000
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs +100000
Navy Midshipmen +100000
Syracuse Orange +100000
UTSA Roadrunners +100000
Vanderbilt Commodores +100000
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers +100000
Tulane Green Wave +150000
Georgia Southern Eagles +200000
Kansas Jayhawks +200000
South Florida Bulls +200000
Temple Owls +200000
UNLV Rebels +200000
Utah State Aggies +200000
Wyoming Cowboys +200000
Colorado State Rams +250000
Fresno State Bulldogs +250000
Georgia State Panthers +250000
North Texas Mean Green +250000
Toledo Rockets +250000
Western Michigan Broncos +250000
Arkansas State Red Wolves +500000
Central Michigan Chippewas +500000
Charlotte 49ers +500000
Eastern Michigan Eagles +500000
FIU Panthers +500000
Kent State Golden Flashes +500000
Miami OH Redhawks +500000
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders +500000
New Mexico Lobos +500000
Northern Illinois Huskies +500000
Ohio Bobcats +500000
Rice Owls +500000
South Alabama Jaguars +500000
Southern Miss Golden Eagles +500000
Texas State Bobcats +500000
Troy Trojans +500000
UTEP Miners +500000
Akron Zips +1000000
Bowling Green Falcons +1000000
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks +1000000
New Mexico State Aggies +1000000
Old Dominion Monarchs +1000000
UConn Huskies +1000000
UMass Minutemen +1000000