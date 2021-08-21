Nick Saban's teams are always in the national championship mix, but this year he'll certainly have his work cut out. With the loss of numerous key starters to graduation and the NFL, Alabama has tried to reload. Alabama is still the favorite in the 2022 college football national championship odds at +260 at Caesars Sportsbook. Other top national championship favorites include Clemson at +400 and Ohio State at +600.

Other teams garnering consideration are Georgia and Oklahoma, both at +750. Texas A&M, LSU and Iowa State are all at +3000. No other team is better than +4000. However there are plenty of teams at +5000 who are could crash the playoffs and make a surprising run. Before making any 2022 college football championship winner picks, you need to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Hunt went 178-149 on his college football picks over the past two seasons, returning $1,477 to $100 players. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Hunt has his sights set on finding value in the 2022 college football national championship odds. You can see Hunt's top college football picks and CFP predictions only at SportsLine.

Top 2022 College Football National Championship predictions

One surprise: Hunt doesn't like the value of Alabama at +260. Saban is no stranger to having to reload his depth chart. But the challenge is particularly daunting this year after seeing six key players be picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That included quarterback Mac Jones and Heisman-winning receiver DeVonta Smith.

Bryce Young is set to take over at quarterback, with skills players like receiver John Metchie III and running back Bryan Robinson Jr. expected to take on bigger roles. The defense could be better with key pieces like LaBryan Ray and Josh Jobe anchoring that side of the ball.

But Hunt sees the SEC having a more level playing field this year. Georgia looks to be a serious title contender, and there's plenty of talent at Florida, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and elsewhere.

"There are just too many concerns for the Crimson Tide, combined with the amount of returning talent others in the SEC have, to feel confident that they'll make it through the season unscathed and win the national championship," Hunt told SportsLine.

How to make 2022 College Football National Championship picks

Hunt has locked in his best value pick to win it all, and he's also high on a massive long shot that comes in higher than 40-1. You need to see Hunt's analysis and NCAA predictions before making any 2022 college football national championship bets of your own.

So who is the best value to win it all? And which huge long shot could stun college football? Visit SportsLine to see Hunt's latest 2022 College Football Playoff national championship odds and predictions, all from the football expert who's up almost $1,500 to $100 players over the past two years, and find out.

2022 College Football National Championship odds

Alabama Crimson Tide +260

Clemson Tigers +400

Ohio State Buckeyes +600

Georgia Bulldogs +750

Oklahoma Sooners +750

Iowa State Cyclones +3000

LSU Tigers +3000

Texas A&M Aggies +3000

Florida Gators +4000

Notre Dame Fighting Irish +4000

North Carolina Tar Heels +5000

Oregon Ducks +5000

Texas Longhorns +5000

USC Trojans +5000

Wisconsin Badgers +5000

