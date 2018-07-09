2018 College Football Hot Seat Rankings: Evaluating job security of all 129 FBS coaches

From 'win or be fired' to 'untouchable,' every college football coach gets rated by Dennis Dodd

Whether it's over the course of years, in a matter of months or even following the result of a single game, a coach's seat always finds a way to get hot eventually. Every year, there are names at the tip of one's tongue when it comes to which coaches are in legitimate danger of losing their jobs either during or immediately after the season. The 2018 season, of course, is no exception.

Dennis Dodd has detailed the five Power Five coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2018 campaign. Below you can see where all 129 FBS coaches stand before the season begins (Liberty is not a full-fledged FBS member until 2019). Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks just two months prior to kickoff.

Rating What it means Coaches

5

Win or be fired

6

4

Start improving now

10

3

Pressure is mounting

19

2

All good ... for now

42

1

Safe and secure

41

0

Untouchable

11

Six coaches received the dreaded "5" rating this season compared to two each of the last two years. That is generally a kiss of death; however, Brian Kelly was able to escape the clutches a year ago. Others are on the verge of losing their jobs with one more season of even below-average returns.

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record in his current role at his respective program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2018. If the coach has seen his rating change from the 2017 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis.

hotseat-18-2.jpg
Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith
2017 Hot Seat Rankings
TeamCoachYearsRecord2018 Rating
AF
Troy Calhoun 11 82-60 2 (1)
AKRON
Terry Bowden 6 31-80 1 (2)
BAMA
Nick Saban 11 127-20 0
APLST
Scott Satterfield 4 41-22 1
ARIZ
Kevin Sumlin - - 2
ARIZST
Herm Edwards - - 3
ARK
Chad Morris - - 2
ARKST
Blake Anderson 4 31-20 2 (1)
ARMY
Jeff Monken 4 24-26 1
AUBURN
Gus Malzahn 5 45-22 2 (3)
BALLST
Mike Neu 2 6-18 4 (2)
BAYLOR
Matt Rhule 1 - 2 (1)
BOISE
Bryan Harsin 4 42-12 1
BC
Steve Addazio 5 31-33 3
BGREEN
Mike Jinks 2 6-18 4 (3)
BUFF
Lance Leipold 3 13-23 2 (3)
BYU
Kalani Sitake 2 13-13  4 (1)
CAL
Justin Wilcox 1 5-7 2 (1)
CMICH
John Bonamego 3 21-18 1 (2)
CHARLO
Brad Lambert 5 17-41 5 (3)
CINCY
Luke Fickell 1 4-8 3 (1)
CLEM
Dabo Swinney 10 101-30 0
CSTCAR
Joe Moglia 6 54-24 0
COLO
Mike MacIntyre 5 25-38 4 (2)
COLOST
Mike Bobo 3 21-18 3 (2)
DUKE
David Cutcliffe 10 59-67 1
ECU
Scottie Montgomery 2 6-18 5 (3)
EMICH
Chris Creighton 4 15-34 3 (1)
FIU
Butch Davis 1 8-5 1
FLA
Dan Mullen - - 1
FAU
Lane Kiffin 1 11-3 1
FSU
Willie Taggart - - 2
FRESNO
Jeff Tedford 1 10-4 1
UGA
Kirby Smart 2 21-7 0 (1)
GAS
Chad Lunsford - - 3
GAST
Shawn Elliott 1 7-5 2 (1)
GATECH
Paul Johnson 10 75-54 3 (2)
HAWAII
Nick Rolovich 2 10-16 3 (1)
HOU
Major Applewhite 1 7-5 3 (1)
ILL
Lovie Smith 2 5-19 5 (2)
IND
Tom Allen 1 5-8 2 (1)
IOWA
Kirk Ferentz 19 143-97 1
IOWAST
Matt Campbell 2 11-14 1
KANSAS
David Beaty 3 3-33 5 (1)
KSTATE
Bill Snyder 9 (26) 74-42 (210-110) 1 (0)
KENTST
Sean Lewis - - 1
UK
Mark Stoops 5 26-36 4 (3)
LALAF
Billy Napier - - 1
LATECH
Skip Holtz 5 38-28 3 (1)
LVILLE
Bobby Petrino 4 (8) 34-18 (75-27) 2 (1)
LSU
Ed Orgeron 1 15-6 4 (2)
MRSHL
Doc Holliday 8 61-42 2
MD
DJ Durkin 2 10-15 3 (1)
MEMP
Mike Norvell 2 8-5 1
MIAMI
Mark Richt 2 19-7 1
MIAOH
Chuck Martin 4 16-33 3 (2)
MICH
Jim Harbaugh 3 28-11 2 (0)
MICHST
Mark Dantonio 11 100-45 1
MTSU
Rick Stockstill 12 79-72 2 (1)
MINN
P.J. Fleck 1 5-7 2 (1)
MISSST
Joe Moorhead - - 1
MIZZOU
Barry Odom 2 11-14 3
NAVY
Ken Niumatalolo 10 84-48 1 (0)
NCST
Dave Doeren 5 34-30 2
NEB
Scott Frost - - 0
NEVADA
Jay Norvell 1 3-9 3 (1)
NMEX
Bob Davie 6 30-45 5 (1)
NMEXST
Doug Martin 5 17-44 1 (3)
UNC
Larry Fedora 6 43-34 3 (1)
NTEXAS
Seth Littrell 2 14-13 1
NILL
Rod Carey 5 44-24 1
NWEST
Pat Fitzgerald 12 87-65 0 (1)
ND
Brian Kelly 8 69-34 2 (5)
OHIO
Frank Solich 13 97-71 1
OHIOST
Urban Meyer 6 73-8 0
OKLA
Lincoln Riley 1 12-2 1 (2)
OKLAST
Mike Gundy 13 114-53 1
ODU
Bobby Wilder 9 73-37 2 (1)
MISS
Matt Luke - 6-6 (interim) 2
OREG
Mario Cristobal - 0-1 (bowl) 2
OREGST
Jonathan Smith - - 1
PSU
James Franklin 4 36-17 1
PITT
Pat Narduzzi 3 21-17 2 (1)
PURDUE
Jeff Brohm 1 7-6 1
RICE
Mike Bloomgren - - 1
RUT
Chris Ash 2 6-18 4 (1)
SDGST
Rocky Long 7 64-29 2 (0)
SJST
Brent Brennan 1 2-11 3 (1)
SMU
Sonny Dykes - - 2
SALA
Steve Campbell - - 1
SC
Will Muschamp 2 15-11 2
USM
Jay Hopson 2 15-11 2 (1)
SFLA
Charlie Strong 1 10-2 1
STNFRD
David Shaw 7 73-22 0
CUSE
Dino Babers 2 8-16 2
TCU
Gary Patterson 17 160-57 0
TEMPLE
Geoff Collins 1 7-6 2 (1)
TENN
Jeremy Pruitt - - 2
TEXAS
Tom Herman 1 7-6 2 (1)
TXAM
Jimbo Fisher - - 1
TXSTSM
Everett Withers 2 4-20 5 (2)
TXTECH
Kliff Kingsbury 5 30-33 4
TOLEDO
Jason Candle 2 21-7 1
TROY
Neal Brown 3 25-13 1
TULANE
Willie Fritz 2 9-15 2
TULSA
Philip Montgomery 3 18-20 2 (1)
UAB
Bill Clark 1 (2) 8-5 (14-11) 0 (1)
UCF
Josh Heupel - - 1
UCLA
Chip Kelly - - 0
UCONN
Randy Edsall 1 (13) 3-9 (77-79) 4 (2)
LAMON
Matt Viator 2 8-16 3 (2)
MA
Mark Whipple 10 61-62 3
UNLV
Tony Sanchez 3 12-24 4 (2)
USC
Clay Helton 2 27-10 2 (1)
UTEP
Dana Dimel - - 2
TXSA
Frank Wilson 2 12-12 2 (1)
UTAH
Kyle Whittingham 13 111-56 1
UTAHST
Matt Wells 5 34-32 2 (3)
VANDY
Derek Mason 4 18-31 3
UVA
Bronco Mendenhall 2 8-17 2
VATECH
Justin Fuente 2 19-8 1
WAKE
Dave Clawson 4 21-29 2
WASH
Chris Petersen 4 37-17 1 (0)
WASHST
Mike Leach 6 38-38 2 (1)
WVU
Dana Holgorsen 7 53-37 2
WMICH
Tim Lester 1 6-6 2 (1)
WKY
Mike Sanford Jr. 1 6-7 2 (1)
WISC
Paul Chryst 3 34-7 1
WYO
Craig Bohl 4 22-29 1
