2018 College Football Hot Seat Rankings: Evaluating job security of all 129 FBS coaches

Whether it's over the course of years, in a matter of months or even following the result of a single game, a coach's seat always finds a way to get hot eventually. Every year, there are names at the tip of one's tongue when it comes to which coaches are in legitimate danger of losing their jobs either during or immediately after the season. The 2018 season, of course, is no exception.

Dennis Dodd has detailed the five Power Five coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2018 campaign. Below you can see where all 129 FBS coaches stand before the season begins (Liberty is not a full-fledged FBS member until 2019). Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks just two months prior to kickoff.

Rating What it means Coaches 5 Win or be fired 6 4 Start improving now 10 3 Pressure is mounting 19 2 All good ... for now 42 1 Safe and secure 41 0 Untouchable 11

Six coaches received the dreaded "5" rating this season compared to two each of the last two years. That is generally a kiss of death; however, Brian Kelly was able to escape the clutches a year ago. Others are on the verge of losing their jobs with one more season of even below-average returns.

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record in his current role at his respective program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2018. If the coach has seen his rating change from the 2017 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis.

Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith