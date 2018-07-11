Best in College Sports: Ohio State beats out Alabama to take home the 2017-18 award

Though the Buckeyes did not bring home a national title, their consistency drove them to the top

Which college athletic program had the best overall season in 2017-18?

We here at CBS Sports decided to find out -- just as we do every year -- by crunching the numbers at the conclusion of the season in order to present our annual Best in College Sports award.

The result? Despite not winning a national title over the course of the campaign, Ohio State (510.50 points) earned the honor for the second time in the past four years.

The Buckeyes accomplished this feat in large part due to a tremendous football season with the program finishing 12-2 and No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 with a Cotton Bowl victory and Big Ten title. Ohio State men's basketball (25-7, No. 17 AP) and women's basketball (28-7, No. 10 AP) each reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The wrestling team finished as a national runner-up, while the men's volleyball team reached the national semifinal. The men's and women's ice hockey teams reached the Frozen Four, and both baseball and softball made the NCAA Tournament.

2018-best-team-cover.jpg
Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith

Alabama (492.25) finished second, while Oklahoma checked in third (477.50). The Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff to claim the national title in football and made the NCAA Tournament in men's basketball, but they fell short in women's basketball and the two wild card sports. The Sooners made the CFP and won a national title in men's gymnastics, both both basketball teams fell short of what Ohio State accomplished. 

The National Association of College Directors of Athletics (NACDA) has been ranking athletic programs for years by weighing every sport equally, meaning a football national title is worth the same number of points (100) as a women's water polo title. We tweaked the formula in 2013, providing additional weight toward sports with more broad fan bases and media interest. We rate every FBS school in three sports -- football, men's basketball and women's basketball -- along with two "wild cards" among the school's most successful spectator sports: baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, gymnastics, lacrosse, hockey and wrestling.

The weighted formula puts 2.5 times as much emphasis on football compared to women's basketball and the "wild cards;" men's basketball is worth twice as many points. Teams that did not finish in the final AP Top 25 in football but played in a bowl were awarded 62.5 points (25 x 2.5). Three teams -- Buffalo, Western Michigan and Texas-San Antonio -- received 50 points for being bowl eligible but not playing in a bowl. Teams that made the NIT were given 20 points (10 x 2), while WNIT teams received 10 points. For all titles settled via bracket, point totals were based upon how many teams participated. All champions in the other sports received 100 points for a national title. For example: Florida State received 100 points in softball, while the second-place finisher received 90 points. 

Previous winners of CBS Sports' Best in College Sports award include Louisville in 2013, Stanford in 2014, Ohio State in 2015, Oklahoma in 2016 and Florida State in 2017. 

2017-18 Best in College Sports rankings

School Total FB MBB WBB WC I WC II
OHIOST
1st -- 510.50 187.50 100 50 90 83
BAMA
2nd -- 492.25 250 100 10 68.25 64
OKLA
3rd -- 477.50 212.50 50 25 100 90
MICH
4th -- 453.00 62.50 180 50 83 77.50
DUKE
5th -- 445.50 62.50 146 64 90 83
ND
6th -- 439.00 165 20 100 90 64
CLEM
7th -- 428.00 200 128 0 50 50
FSU
8th -- 422.50 62.50 146 50 100 64
STNFRD
9th -- 419.00 135 20 64 100 100
UGA
10th -- 416.25 225 0 50 73 68.25
MICHST
11th -- 406.00 150 100 10 73 73
AUBURN
12th -- 392.00 168.75 100 0 64 59.25
PSU
13th -- 389.25 176.25 20 10 100 83
MISSST
14th -- 380.50 137.50 20 90 83 50
NCST
15th -- 369.00 127.50 50 64 77.50 50
TXAM
16th -- 368.50 62.50 128 64 64 50
OKLAST
17th -- 336.05 153.75 20 50 62.30 50
UCLA
18th -- 335.50 62.50 10 73 100 90
UK
19th -- 331.75 62.50 128 0 73 68.25
WASH
20th -- 329.25 146.25 20 0 90 73
LSU
21st -- 329.00 140 20 25 80 64
TEXAS
22nd -- 322.50 62.50 50 64 73 73
WVU
T23 -- 308.50 62.50 128 10 64 44
VATECH
T23 -- 308.50 125 50 10 70.5 53
WISC
25th -- 308.00 180 0 0 64 64
USC
26th -- 304.25 161.25 20 0 73 50
PURDUE
27th -- 296.00 62.50 128 10 50 45.50
LVILLE
28th -- 288.50 62.50 20 83 73 50
TXTECH
29th -- 286.50 62.50 146 0 78 0
MIAMI
T30 -- 282.50 157.50 50 25 50 0
SC
T30 -- 282.50 62.5 0 73 83 64
UVA
32nd -- 279.50 62.50 50 50 64 53
FLA
T33 -- 275.00 0 100 0 90 85
MIZZOU
T33 -- 275.00 62.50 50 25 73.50 64
UNC
35th -- 266.00 0 100 0 83 83
TENN
36th -- 264.00 0 100 50 64 50
NWEST
37th -- 262.50 142.50 0 0 70 50
HOU
38th -- 260.00 62.5 100 10 50 37.50
TCU
39th -- 257.50 172.50 50 10 25 0
BOISE
40th -- 252.50 130 20 25 52.50 25
SFLA
41st -- 245.00 132.50 0 25 50 37.50
OREG
42nd -- 233.50 62.50 20 73 78 0
UTAH
43rd -- 231.50 62.50 20 10 75 64
ARIZST
44th -- 228.00 62.50 0 25 73 67.50
ARIZ
T45 -- 226.50 62.50 50 0 64 50
OREGST
T45 -- 226.00 0 0 73 100 53
UCF
47th -- 218.75 183.75 0 10 25 0
KSTATE
T48 -- 218.50 62.5 146 10 0 0
NEB
T48 -- 218.50 0 20 25 100 73.50
MD
50th -- 216.00 0 0 50 83 83
BUFF
51st -- 214.00 50 100 64 0 0
IOWA
52nd -- 211.50 62.50 0 25 85 39
ARK
53rd -- 208.25 0 50 0 90 68.25
BAYLOR
54th -- 207.00 0 20 64 73 50
MINN
55th -- 204.00 0 0 50 90 64
CUSE
56th -- 203.00 0 128 25 25 25
CMICH
57th -- 201.00 62.50 0 64 39 35.50
BC
58th -- 197.50 62.50 20 0 90 25
KANSAS
59th -- 191.00 0 166 0 25 0
WAKE
60th -- 185.50 62.50 0 0 73 50
NAVY
61st -- 180.00 62.50 0 10 70 37.50
WASHST
62nd -- 176.50 62.5 0 0 64 50
MRSHL
T63 -- 162.50 62.50 100 0 0 0
SDGST
T63 -- 162.50 62.50 50 0 25 25
NMEXST
T63 -- 162.50 62.50 50 0 25 25
IOWAST
66th -- 159.00 62.50 0 0 50 46.50
WKY
67th -- 157.50 62.5 20 25 50 0
IND
68th -- 150.00 0 0 10 90 50
ILL
69th -- 147.30 0 0 0 85 62.30
AKRON
70th -- 145.50 62.50 0 0 83 0
BYU
71st -- 136.50 0 20 0 64 52.50
UCONN
72nd -- 133.00 0 0 83 50 0
ARMY
73rd -- 132.00 62.50 0 0 37.50 32.0
CAL
74th -- 130.75 0 0 25 68.25 37.50
WYO
75th -- 128.50 62.50 0 10 56 0
NEVADA
76th -- 128.00 0 128 0 0 0
SMU
77th -- 126.50 62.50 0 0 64 0
MEMP
T78 -- 122.50 122.50 0 0 0 0
COLOST
T78 -- 122.50 62.50 0 10 50 0
MTSU
80th -- 117.50 62.50 20 10 25 0
COLO
81st -- 117.00 0 0 0 64 53
RUT
82nd -- 116.00 0 0 0 66 50
VANDY
T83 -- 114.00 0 0 0 64 50
WMICH
T83 -- 114.00 50 0 0 64 0
GAST
T85 -- 112.50 62.50 50 0 0 0
FAU
T85 -- 112.50 62.50 0 0 50 0
FIU
T85 -- 112.50 62.50 0 0 50 0
OHIO
T85 -- 112.50 62.50 0 0 50 0
CINCY
89th -- 110.00 0 100 10 0 0
CSTCAR
90th -- 101.50 0 0 0 64 37.50
MISS
91st -- 100.00 0 0 0 50 50
USM
92nd -- 100.00 62.50 0 0 37.50 0
TROY
93rd -- 100.00 62.50 0 0 37.50 0
TOLEDO
94th -- 97.50 62.50 0 10 25 0
PITT
95th -- 96.50 0 0 0 50 46.50
AF
96th -- 92.50 0 0 0 60 32.5
KENTST
97th -- 90.50 0 0 0 51.50 39
NILL
98th -- 88.00 62.50 0 0 25.50 0
NTEXAS
99th -- 87.50 62.5 0 0 25 0
APLST
100th -- 84.50 62.5 0 0 22.0 0
TEMPLE
101st -- 82.50 62.50 20 0 0 0
FRESNO
102nd -- 73.50 62.50 0 0 11 0
LATECH
T103 -- 72.50 62.50 0 10 0 0
UAB
T103 -- 72.50 62.50 0 10 0 0
ODU
T105 -- 72.00 0 0 0 50 22
LALAF
T105 -- 70.00 0 20 0 50 0
ARKST
T107 -- 62.50 62.5 0 0 0 0
UTAHST
T107 -- 62.50 62.50 0 0 0 0
TXSA
109th -- 50.00 50.00 0 0 0 0
TXSTSM
110th -- 47.50 0 0 10 37.50 0
TULSA
T111 -- 37.50 0 0 0 37.50 0
ECU
T111 -- 37.50 0 0 0 37.50 0
MIAOH
T113 -- 35.00 0 0 10 25 0
RICE
T113 -- 35.00 0 0 10 25 0
EMICH
115th -- 33.50 0 0 0 33.50 0
HAWAII
T116 -- 25.00 0 0 0 25 0
SALA
T116 -- 25.00 0 0 0 25 0
MA
T116 -- 25.00 0 0 0 25 0
NMEX
T119 -- 10.00 0 0 10 0 0
UNLV
T119 -- 10.00 0 0 10 0 0
GATECH
T119 -- 10.00 0 0 10 0 0
IDAHO
T119 -- 10.00 0 0 10 0 0
BALLST
T119 -- 10.00 0 0 10 0 0
CHARLO
T124 -- 0 0 0 0 0 0
SJST
T124 -- 0  0 0 0 0 0
GAS
T124 -- 0 0 0 0 0 0
TULANE
T124 -- 0 0 0 0 0 0
BGREEN
T124 -- 0 0 0 0 0 0
LAMON
T124 -- 0  0 0 0 0 0
UTEP
T124 -- 0 0 0 0 0 0
