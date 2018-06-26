College basketball odds: Duke, Kentucky and Kansas big favorites to make it to the 2019 Final Four

The three blueblood schools all have 5-4 odds to make an appearance at the Final Four in 2019

Duke is expected to enjoy a reload rather than a rebuild in 2018. Despite losing three of its players to the first round of the NBA Draft, the Blue Devils have restocked their roster by enrolling a No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Headlining the bunch are three of the top five prospects in the 2018 class, including No. 1 recruit R.J. Barrett, a favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and No. 2 recruit Cameron Reddish, also a projected top-3 pick next year.

The talent the Blue Devils are importing into Durham gives them a slight leg up as the favorite to win the national title next season. And according to odds just released from Westgate Las Vegas Superbook on which teams will make the Final Four in 2019, Duke is tied for the top odds at 5-4 to get there.

The Blue Devils are joined by Kansas and Kentucky with the 5-4 probability placed by the popular Vegas odds-maker.

If you're wagering some cheddar, Kentucky, the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), is the smartest wager of the three. Not only do the Wildcats bring back Quade Green, Nick Richards, PJ Washington and Jemarl Baker, but they also add Stanford grad transfer Reid Travis to a recruiting class littered with bluechip talent.

Kansas is a close runner-up just ahead of Duke in my eyes; with Udoka Azubuike returning and Charlie Moore, Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson and David McCormack all joining the fold, the Jayhawks are in line to win the Big 12 for a 15th consecutive season. It's not at all crazy to think they could also repeat as a Final Four guest after making the trip to San Antonio earlier this year.

2019 NCAA Tournament Odds

TeamTo win
championship		To make
Final Four
Duke 5-1 5-4
Kentucky 5-1 5-4
Kansas 6-1 5-4
Oregon 7-1 5-1
Nevada 12-1 3-1
North Carolina 18-1 9-2
Michigan State 20-1 9-2
Virginia 20-1 9-2
UCLA 20-1 7-1
Villanova 30-1 7-1
Gonzaga 30-1 7-4
Auburn 30-1 10-1
West Virginia 30-1 7-1
Michigan 40-1 7-1
Florida 40-1 10-1
Wichita State 40-1 10-1
Indiana 40-1 10-1
Purdue 50-1 12-1
Tennessee 50-1 12-1
Syracuse 50-1 12-1
Texas Tech 60-1 15-1
Florida State 60-1 15-1
Virginia Tech 60-1 15-1
Western Kentucky 75-1 75-1
Arizona State 80-1 20-1
Cincinnati 80-1 20-1
Ohio State 80-1 20-1
Clemson 80-1 20-1
Miami 80-1 20-1
NC State 80-1 20-1
Texas 80-1 20-1
Texas A&M 80-1 20-1
Kansas State 80-1 20-1
Maryland 100-1 25-1
Vanderbilt 100-1 25-1
Mississippi State 100-1 25-1
louisville 100-1 25-1
LSU 100-1 25-1
Baylor 100-1 25-1
Penn State 100-1 25-1
Wisconsin 100-1 25-1
Xavier 100-1 25-1
St. John's 100-1 25-1
Butler 100-1 25-1
TCU 100-1 25-1
Arizona 100-1 25-1
Arkansas 100-1 25-1
Alabama 100-1 25-1
Notre Dame 100-1 25-1
St. Joseph's 100-1 100-1
Seton Hall 200-1 50-1
Iowa State 200-1 50-1
Missouri 200-1 50-1
San Diego State 200-1 50-1
Illinois 200-1 50-1
Providence 200-1 50-1
Southern California 200-1 50-1
Houston 200-1 50-1
Creighton 200-1 50-1
Oklahoma 200-1 50-1
Saint Mary's 200-1 50-1
Minnesota 200-1 50-1
SMU 200-1 50-1
Memphis 200-1 50-1
South Carolina 200-1 50-1
Marquette 200-1 50-1
Georgetown 200-1 50-1
Washington 200-1 50-1
Rhode Island 200-1 50-1
Utah 200-1 50-1
Buffalo 200-1 200-1
Marshall 200-1 200-1
Northern Iowa 200-1 200-1
Richmond 200-1 200-1
Utah State 200-1 200-1
New Mexico State 200-1 200-1
Charleston 200-1 200-1
DePaul 200-1 200-1
Dayton 200-1 200-1
St. Bonaventure 200-1 200-1
VCU 200-1 200-1
Oregon State 300-1 75-1
Northwestern 300-1 75-1
Iowa 300-1 75-1
Nebraska 300-1 75-1
Goergia 300-1 75-1
Oklahoma State 300-1 75-1
UConn 300-1 75-1
Boise State 300-1 75-1
Boston College 300-1 75-1
New Mexico 300-1 75-1
UNLV 300-1 75-1
Davidson 300-1 75-1
Valparaiso 400-1 400-1
Northeastern 400-1 400-1
Montana 400-1 400-1
Georgia State 400-1 400-1
Bradley 400-1 400-1
Colorado State 400-1 400-1
Wright State 400-1 400-1
Furman 400-1 400-1
Grand Canyon 400-1 400-1
Middle Tennessee 400-1 400-1
Southern Illinois 400-1 400-1
Toledo 400-1 400-1
Louisiana 400-1 400-1
Belmont 400-1 400-1
Missouri State 400-1 400-1
La Salle 400-1 400-1
Tulane 400-1 400-1
Pennsylvania 400-1 400-1
Western Michigan 400-1 400-1
UAB 400-1 400-1
Vermont 400-1 400-1
Stanford 500-1 125-1
Illinois State 500-1 100-1
Loyola-Chicago 500-1 100-1
UCF 500-1 100-1
Wake Forest 500-1 100-1
BYU 500-1 100-1
Temple 500-1 100-1
Georgia Tech 500-1 100-1
Colorado 500-1 100-1
Ole Miss 500-1 100-1
Saint Louis 500-1 100-1
Fresno State 500-1 100-1
Harvard 500-1 100-1
Old Dominion 500-1 100-1
Rutgers 500-1 100-1
Tulsa 500-1 100-1
UC Davis 1000-1 1000-1
South Dakota 1000-1 1000-1
UNC Greensboro 1000-1 1000-1
San Diego 1000-1 1000-1
North Texas 1000-1 1000-1
Iona 1000-1 1000-1
East Tennessee State 1000-1 1000-1
Wofford 1000-1 1000-1
San Francisco 1000-1 1000-1
UC Irvine 1000-1 1000-1
UTSA 1000-1 1000-1
Kent State 1000-1 1000-1
South Dakota State 1000-1 1000-1
Massachusetts 1000-1 1000-1
Liberty 1000-1 1000-1
Yale 1000-1 1000-1
Rider 1000-1 1000-1
George Mason 1000-1 1000-1
Ball State 1000-1 1000-1
Louisiana Tech 1000-1 1000-1
Florida Gulf Coast 1000-1 1000-1
Southern Miss 1000-1 1000-1
South Alabama 1000-1 1000-1
Northern Kentucky 1000-1 1000-1
Monmouth 1000-1 1000-1
Washington State 1000-1 1000-1
Princeton 1000-1 1000-1
Cal State Fullerton 1000-1 1000-1
Stephen F. Austin 1000-1 1000-1
Jacksonville State 1000-1 1000-1
Indiana State 1000-1 1000-1
Ohio 1000-1 1000-1
Eastern Michigan 1000-1 1000-1
North Dakota State 1000-1 1000-1
Miami (Ohio) 1000-1 1000-1
Towson 1000-1 1000-1
Weber State 1000-1 1000-1
Georgia Southern 1000-1 1000-1
Bucknell 1000-1 1000-1
Illinois-Chicago 1000-1 1000-1
Seattle 1000-1 1000-1
Texas State 1000-1 1000-1
Duquesne 1000-1 1000-1
Utah Valley 1000-1 1000-1
Milwaukee 1000-1 1000-1
Hawaii 1000-1 1000-1
Wyoming 1000-1 1000-1
William and Mary 1000-1 1000-1
Albany 1000-1 1000-1
UNC Wilmington 1000-1 1000-1
California 1000-1 1000-1
UCSB 1000-1 1000-1
Cleveland State 1000-1 1000-1
Portland 1000-1 1000-1
UMBC 1000-1 1000-1
Central Michigan 1000-1 1000-1
Pittsburgh 1000-1 1000-1
Oakland 1000-1 1000-1
Evansville 1000-1 1000-1
Texas-Arlington 1000-1 1000-1

- Odds via Westgate

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES